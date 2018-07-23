Billie Eilish Plots North American Tour

Billie Eilish announced a headlining North American tour for fall 2018. The 14-date “1 By 1” trek launches October 23rd in Portland, Oregon and wraps November 20th in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. local time, except for the Washington D.C. show, which goes on sale Thursday, July 26th at 10 a.m. local time. Artist pre-sale and VIP packages will be available Tuesday, July 24th at 10 am. local time.

Last week, the 16-year-old electro-pop artist issued the single “You Should See Me in a Crown,” which follows her recent Khalid collaboration, “Lovely,” featured on the soundtrack to 13 Reasons Why Season Two. The vocalist is currently working on her first album, which will follow her debut EP, 2017’s Don’t Smile at Me.

Eilish also has festival dates booked throughout the summer (including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands and Mo Pop), along with a pair of early October shows supporting Florence and the Machine.

Billie Eilish Headlining Fall 2018 Tour Dates

October 23 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

October 24 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

October 28 – Metro – Chicago, IL

October 31 – The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

November 2 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

November 3 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

November 4 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

November 5 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

November 7 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

November 13 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

November 14 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

November 16 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

November 17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

November 20 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA