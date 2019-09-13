Billie Eilish to Donate Atlanta Festival Earnings to Planned Parenthood

Billie Eilish announced that she will donate a portion of her earnings from her Music Midtown Festival performance in Atlanta, to Planned Parenthood Southeast.

In May, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bills into law in his state, effectively banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Posting to her Instagram story, Eilish wrote, “ATLANTA. one of my favorite places in the world, to be in, and play shows!! but i do not love the state’s lawmaker’s decision to take away women’s rights. I still cannot believe we are even having this conversation in 2019. I’m donating a portion of my guarantee tomorrow to @plannedparenthood. we need this organization more than ever. swipe up to learn more and sign the petition, and if you have any spare change, donate. you can seriously help someone. see you tomorrow atl.”

In August, Eilish joined more than 140 artists in signing onto Billboard‘s “Band Together, Bans Off” ad, as part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody campaign, aimed at elevating opposition to state abortion bans and attacks on reproductive rights in the U.S. The artists appeared in a full page ad in the magazine on Women’s Equality Day. The goal of the campaign is to get half a million signatures on an online petition supporting the cause by January 22, 2020 — the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.