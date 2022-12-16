Billie Eilish Surprises Hometown Show Audience with Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Grohl Appearances  

Billie Eilish knows everyone, apparently. During the second show of her three-night stretch of shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, a grand homecoming following the official conclusion of the Happier Than Ever world tour, the singer and songwriter surprised her audience with not one, but two guests that prompted the arena to erupt into cheers of shock and surprise.

The first to take the stage was Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, who joined Eilish for an acoustic rendition of the band’s 1998 single “My Hero” in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year in March.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Eilish performed “Happier Than Ever” while wearing a Hawkins shirt. Just before, she had attended the Oscars, where she briefly spoke on the red carpet about her encounters with the late drummer, telling Entertainment Tonight: “Just in the short time of meeting him a few times, it felt like we lost a friend.”

Phoebe Bridgers was second to take the stage on Thursday, joining Eilish for a live performance of “Motion Sickness,” which appeared on her own 2018 album Stranger in the Alps. Thanks to the overlap in their fan bases – the bubble on their Venn diagram filled with resident sad girls who solve their problems by making playlists – the whole venue echoed the words of the songs right back to them.

In March, Bridgers launched the radio program Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM. One of her first orders of business was to deliver a stunning cover of Eilish's chilling ballad "When The Party's Over."

The track is a staple on Eilish’s setlist, its sparse piano-led melody heightened by a chorus of thousands of voices in sold out venues during each of her shows. On Friday, Jan. 27, the singer will give fans a chance to relive, or experience for the first time, the magic of the Happier Than Ever world tour with the one-night-only theatrical release of the concert film Billie Eilish Live at The O2 (Extended Cut). Directed by Sam Wrench, the film will span 95 minutes and feature a 27-song setlist. Ticket sales for participating theaters begin Wednesday, Dec. 21 via BillieAtTheO2.com

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” Eilish shared in a statement. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”