Full Circle

See Billie Eilish Perform ‘Billie Eilish’ With Armani White at Osheaga Fest

"I have never heard that many people scream in my fucking life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!," rapper tweets after performing viral hit with the singer its named after in Montreal
Billie Eilish performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 5, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec Mark Horton/Getty Images

Last summer, rapper Armani White scored a viral hit with “Billie Eilish,” his semi-ode to the big t-shirt-wearing singer. Eilish herself headlined Montreal’s Osheaga Festival Saturday and, with White also on the fest’s lineup, she brought out the rapper to deliver the track during her set.

During the latter half of Eilish’s set, she asked the crowd, “You know that song, ‘Big T-shirt, Billie Eilish,'” before the Neptunes-sampling track suddenly played over the speakers. White then emerged from backstage to perform an abridged version of his breakout single, with Eilish serving as hype man.

“BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyfuckingod,” the Philly rapper tweeted after his surprise appearance during the headlining set. “I have never heard that many people scream in my fucking life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!

Eilish had acknowledged her namesake TikTok hit over the past year, but Friday marks the first time Billie Eilish has ever been present for “Billie Eilish”; the singer and the rapper reportedly met for the first time at the Montreal festival.

White, who after a decade in music scored a record contract on the strength of “Billie Eilish,” spoke to Rolling Stone last year about the song’s viral success and becoming an overnight success, “the Philadelphia” sound, and his future:

Read more

