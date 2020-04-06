Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John Set for ‘One World’ COVID-19 Charity Special

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more will participate in a COVID-19 charity special organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization: One World: Together at Home, set to air on TV and livestream online April 18th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The event boasts a star-studded lineup curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by late-night titans Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, plus the cast of Sesame Street. It will serve as a celebration of healthcare workers, with several doctors, nurses and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak speaking throughout the special. Donations raised will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Other musicians and celebrities set to take part in the special include Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, John Legend, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Lizzo, Keith Urban, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alanis Morissette, Kerry Washington, Maluma, David Beckham and Burna Boy.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said: “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

The One World special is a spin-off of sorts of the “Together at Home” series Global Citizen has been running online for the past several weeks. The campaign has raised support for relief efforts with at-home concerts from artists like Legend, Martin, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Common. So far, Global Citizen has raised over $30 million for the WHO’s coronavirus response efforts.

Popular on Rolling Stone

One World: Together at Home will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media. It will be livestreamed on various digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.