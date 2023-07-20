See Billie Eilish Join Paramore for ‘All I Wanted’ at Los Angeles Gig

Paramore’s North American tour continues to dole out surprises on a nightly basis as Billie Eilish joined the band in Los Angeles for “All I Wanted.”

During the encore at the Kia Forum, Hayley Williams and company launched into the Brand New Eyes track, with Eilish hopping onstage to the delight of the stunned crowd:

Williams and Eilish previously sang together at the 2022 Coachella, with Williams delivering an acoustic rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business” during Eilish’s headlining set; Williams also provided background vocals on Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at the fest, which marked Williams’ first-ever Coachella appearance.

In a 2020 interview, Williams talked about her deep respect for Eilish. “We got a head start on the culture that is the internet now, and the fast-paced life that artists and people are living,” she said. “If I were Billie Eilish today — and granted she’s on a rocket that’s going so much higher than I would have ever even dreamed for Paramore — if that were me I would be insane and [struggle]. I am so happy there’s someone like her who has great, really cool family around her.”

Since launching their North American tour, Paramore have sprinkled truncated cover songs into their set, most notably at the 2023 Bonnaroo festival, where the band melded both Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (during “Rose-Colored Boy”) and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” (during “Hard Times”) into their regularly scheduled programming. (Williams also appeared onstage with Foo Fighters for “My Hero.”) Paramore also covered Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” while performing at that singer’s native Houston.

Paramore’s two-night stand at the Kia Forum continues Friday night, while the tour itself concludes on August 2nd in Minneapolis.