 Watch Billie Eilish's Video for Bond Theme 'No Time to Die' - Rolling Stone
Watch Billie Eilish’s Video for James Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’

25th 007 film and Daniel Craig’s last turn as special agent hits U.S. theaters November 20th

Eight months after Billie Eilish debuted her Bond theme “No Time to Die” — from the Covid-19-postponed 007 film — the singer has finally unveiled her video for the track.

The visual, directed by Daniel Kleinman, features Eilish’s performance of the title track alongside footage from the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s final turn in the James Bond role.

Eilish, the youngest-ever singer to write and record a Bond theme, previously said of her 007 contribution in a statement: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

Her brother/collaborator Finneas added that “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Fukunaga said of the track: “There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

Following numerous Covid-19-related delays, No Time to Die is currently scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on November 20th.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, James Bond

