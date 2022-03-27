 Billie Eilish Performs 'No Time To Die' at Oscars With Finneas - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform Searing Rendition of ‘No Time To Die’ at Oscars

The haunting track minutes later won Best Original Song

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Earlier on Oscars night, Billie Eilish revealed that writing a song for the James Bond franchise had been a longtime dream for her and her brother, Finneas, who used to practice writing “Bond songs” just to see what they could come up with.

All of that practice paid off when the pair took to the stage to perform their 2020 song “No Time to Die” — a classic, string-laden noir ballad — which minutes later snagged the Best Original Song Oscar over Beyoncé’s “Be Alive,” Sebastián Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do.”

“I should’ve known, I’d leave alone,” Eilish sang, her hair in a jet-black Sixties bob. “Just goes to show that the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe.”

Finneas’ piano lines wove around Eilish’s dazed falsetto. They may be the youngest composers to write a Bond song, but this performance was proof they understood the assignment.

