Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘No Time to Die’ With Johnny Marr at the Brit Awards

Last week, Billie Eilish brought her goth sensibilities to the brooding new James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.” Rounding out her recent torch song performances at award shows, Eilish appeared at the Brit Awards on Tuesday to perform the theme alongside her co-writer and brother Finneas.

The duo — Eilish on vocals and Finneas on piano — were accompanied by Johnny Marr on guitar, a keyboardist, drummer and an entire string section, courtesy of Hans Zimmer. “Fool me once, fool me twice/Are you death or paradise?/Now you’ll never see me cry/There’s just no time to die,” Eilish sang, climbing into her upper register. Members of the Brit Awards audience occasionally shouted “I love you!” at her throughout the performance and the entire crowd cheered when she belted out the theme’s dramatic bridge.

Ahead of the performance, Billie and Finneas stopped by BBC Breakfast to discuss the writing process for “No Time to Die.” The theme was penned and recorded while they were on tour in Texas following “an intense period of writers’ block,” according to Billie.

“We did certain songs on the album [When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?] in hotel rooms,” Finneas noted. “You know, that’s kind of always been our philosophy: not letting the place that we are get in the way of making great music.”

“I remember at the beginning of last year we kind of told our whole team, ‘Hey, if any Bond things come up, we want to be involved if we can possibly be,'” Eilish recalled. “‘Whatever we have to do, we will do.'”

No Time to Die will be the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. Following its premiere in London on March 31st, the movie will open in the United States on April 10th.