Billie Eilish Gives Warning on Sobering New Song ‘Your Power’

After announcing her sophomore album Happier Than Ever earlier this week, Billie Eilish has returned with the LP’s new single “Your Power.” Eilish self-directed the video for the song, which, like all of her music, was written and produced by the Grammy winner with her brother Finneas.

On the intimate track, Eilish sings above a delicate, acoustic guitar riff. On the song, she sings of power dynamics in relationships, especially when one partner takes control and advantage of the other. “Try not to abuse your power,” she warns. The video features a camera slowly zooming in on Eilish who is sitting alone on a mountain. As she sings, a large snake wraps itself around her entire body.

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change.”

Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30th. Eilish’s album announcement included the 16-song track list, album cover and an excited note to her fans. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”

Her highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? will feature previously released songs “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” Both songs were released last year in lieu of the extensive touring she was originally planning to do in support of her 2019 debut, which she canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, she joined forces with Rosalía on the track “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which the pair contributed to one of two Euphoria special episodes.