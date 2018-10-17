Hear Billie Eilish’s Pensive New Song ‘When the Party’s Over’

Billie Eilish observes an ill-fated romance on her meditative new song “When the Party’s Over.” The track opens with the 16-year-old crooning at a near-whisper. “Don’t you know I’m no good for you?/ I’ve learned to lose; you can’t afford to,” she sings over atmospheric vocal harmonies. “Tore my shirt to stop you bleeding/ But nothing ever stops you leaving.”

The vocalist ascends to her high register over piano and washes of vocoder, with each verse growing more mournful. “Don’t you know too much already?/ I’ll only hurt you if you let me,” she adds. “Call me friend, but keep me closer/ And I’ll call you when the party’s over.”

“When the Party’s Over” follows Eilish’s recent single “You Should See Me in a Crown,” Khalid collaboration “Lovely” and her 2017 debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me. The singer’s headlining “1 By 1” tour launches Tuesday, October 23rd in Portland, Oregon and runs through late November.