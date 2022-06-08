Billie Eilish Debuts New Song ‘TV’ That Nods to Depp/Heard Trial, Roe v. Wade’s Looming Demise

Billie Eilish premiered a pointed new song, “TV,” that appeared to include references to the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and more. Eilish debuted the song during her show in Manchester, England, last night, June 7.

On “TV,” Eilish is accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas on acoustic guitar as she descends into a thick media haze that feels at once distant but still connected to the real world. “I”ll but on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer,” she sings in the first verse, while in the second verse, she adds: “Did you see me on TV?/I”ll try not to starve myself/Just because you’re mad at me.” That latter verse also ends with a line that seems to nod to the Depp/Heard trial, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

“TV” ends with Eilish repeating the refrain, “Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem.”

Eilish recently kicked off the European and U.K. leg of her world tour, which will continue through the end of the month. She’s then set to play a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand in September. The musician released her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, last year.