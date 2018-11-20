Hear Billie Eilish’s Sprawling Holiday Ballad ‘Come Out and Play’

Billie Eilish is only 16, but she’s become one of the biggest breakouts of 2018. The L.A. singer – who credits both My Chemical Romance and Lana Del Rey as huge influences – has racked more than a billion streams with dark-pop singles like “When the Party’s Over,” and her rebellious spirit has been has resonated with a generation of teens; she’s sold out shows across the country.

Eilish’s new song, “Come out and Play,” is a sprawling ballad where she pleads a friend to stop hiding away. Eilish wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell for Apple’s holiday campaign.

Eilish kicks off three sold out nights at the L.A. Forum tonight. What’s next? A full length album, which will follow her EP released earlier this year. “I have this one notebook that’s almost full,” she told Rolling Stone in September. “It’s fucking insane. you don’t want to look at that shit. But in the notebook, lately I’ve just been drawing the songs. Not the lyrics. I’ve just been drawing what the song is. That shit is so weird. Who does that shit? I don’t fucking know.”