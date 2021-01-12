 Billie Eilish Unearths Unseen Photographs for New Self-Titled Book - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish Preps New Book Featuring Previously Unseen Photographs

Eponymous book will be accompanied by an audiobook featuring reflections and stories from the singer and her family

Jon Blistein

Billie Eilish performs at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish performs at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Billie Eilish will publish a new self-titled book featuring hundreds of never-before-seen photographs on May 11th via Grand Central Publishing.

Per a release, Billie Eilish will deliver a “stunning visual narrative journey through [Eilish’s] life,” offering readers “personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more.” Accompanying the book will be a standalone audiobook featuring exclusive musings from Eilish and more, including “never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career, from the early years to her breakout success and including memories shared by her parents.”

In a statement, Eilish said of the book: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Billie Eilish will arrive on the heels of her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which is set to premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus on February 26th. Directed by R.J. Cutler, the film follows the life of the pop star after the release of her widely successful Grammy-winning debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish is set to perform at the fourth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego festival, which will take place virtually on January 28th. Last year, Eilish released a pair of new songs, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Rolling Stone
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

