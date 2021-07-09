Watch Billie Eilish’s Self-Directed ‘NDA’ Video

Billie Eilish braves racing cars whizzing dangerously nearby her in the new video for “NDA.” The song appears on her upcoming sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever, which arrives on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope.

In the visual, which Eilish self-directed, the singer walks alone at night on a foreboding street, as she details the pressures of maintaining relationships on the DL when you’re in the public eye. She steels herself as a couple dozen cars appear and race around her in the dark of night. It was shot in one take, according to a statement. Like the song’s namesake (“NDA” standing for a non-disclosure agreement), trust is on the line between the singer and the drivers, which mirrors the risky romance she discusses in the lyrics. “Think I took it too far… How’d it get so dark?” she sings.

“NDA” follows her previously released singles “Lost Cause,” “My Future,” “Your Power,” and “Therefore I Am.” Happier Than Ever follows her 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish will headline a number of festivals later this year, including Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Firefly in Delaware, Governors Ball in New York, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. Next year, she embarks on a world tour, which kicks off on February 3rd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and wraps with a three-night stint at the Forum in Los Angeles from April 6th through 9th.