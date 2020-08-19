See Billie Eilish’s Debut Performance of ‘My Future’ at Night Three of the DNC

Billie Eilish performed a tender, inviting “My Future,” the first single she’s released since quarantine, on Night Three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Before she delivered the song, she passionately spoke about the urgency of voting and what’s at stake in this election.

“You don’t need me to tell you that things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake,” she said. “Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” she said. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain about the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

In the clip, she plays a lit-up electric piano, appearing solo before the beat kicks in and she moves to center stage to sing. She’s backed by her brother Finneas, while they both groove around to the song. By song’s end, Finneas picks up the melody outro on the electric piano as Eilish sings the song’s gauzy final lyrics. “And I, I’m in love, but not with anybody here,” she sultrily croons. “I’ll see you in a couple years.”