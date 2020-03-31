 Billie Eilish, Moby Reflect on Coachella in Festival Doc Trailer - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish, Moby Reflect on Coachella in Festival Doc Trailer

Ice Cube, Perry Farrell also appear in clip for YouTube Original feature Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

Billie Eilish, Moby, Ice Cube and Perry Farrell marvel at the grand spectacle of Coachella in the new trailer for a documentary about the long-running music festival. The YouTube Original film, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, will stream for free starting April 10th.

“Everybody knows what Coachella is,” Eilish says to open the clip. “Even if you don’t care about music, you know.” Later, Ice Cube highlights the massive publicity — and scrutiny — that follows a performance at the California festival, and Farrell echoes that sentiment. “You’re gonna be judged, man, when you hit Coachella’s stage,” the singer says. “And it’s gonna be talked about for the rest of the year, so you better get your shit right.”

The trailer also features snippets from performances by Radiohead, Beyoncé, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Post Malone and the headline-sparking Tupac Shakur hologram. Toward the end, Moby reflects on performing at the first Coachella in 1999, enthusing about the “remarkable” concept of staging a festival in the middle of the desert.

The 2020 Coachella was originally scheduled for April 10th but was postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

