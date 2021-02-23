Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus Among Stars Supporting Global Citizen’s ‘Recovery Plan for the World’

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Lars Ulrich and Hugh Jackman are among the stars who are joining to support Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World. The year-long campaign aims to end Covid-19, end the hunger crisis, resume learning, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.

Femi Kuti, H.E.R., Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jonas Brothers, Lang Lang, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rachel Brosnahan, SuperM, Usher and Yemi Alade are also supporting the international advocacy organization’s new campaign, which was announced on Tuesday.

In 2020, Global Citizen’s advocacy and fundraising efforts to fight Covid-19, which included Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home and Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concerts, helped bring in more than $1 billion to support the pandemic response and provide Covid-19 relief. In 2021, the organization’s efforts will “focus on the final push to end the pandemic and get the world back on the path to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” according to a statement.

“I am incredibly proud of Global Citizen’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but massive inequalities remain and we urgently need to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are made available equitably. Our Recovery Plan for the World sets a clear agenda that will inspire millions of citizens to advocate for five of the most critical health, social and economic challenges that currently face humanity, as a result of the pandemic,” Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. “A virus anywhere remains a virus everywhere, and our goal is to unite world leaders, artists and entertainers, philanthropists and CEOs to end COVID-19 for all and kickstart a global recovery.”

Among this year’s campaign plans are two fundraising events. The first centers on the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and overcoming vaccine hesitancy. It will air globally in May. The second is Global Citizen LIVE, which will feature performances from around the world, including Lagos, New York, Paris, Seoul, and Sydney. The multi-hour event will be held on September 25th. Both lineups will be announced at a later date.

“While Covid-19 has touched every individual on the planet, the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable — especially those living in extreme poverty — has been devastating, leaving people worse off than they were, even just a year ago. More than 1.5 billion children have had their education disrupted and millions of families are facing starvation. But the action we take together can make a difference,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, Producer, Author and Global Citizen Ambassador, said in a statement. “By using our voices to call on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to step up and take urgent action, and by supporting the Recovery Plan for the World, we can impact millions of lives for the better now, not later. Global Citizen’s plan provides a clear path forward to ensure that we get children back in classrooms, food back on the table for families, and get vaccines, tests and treatments to everyone, everywhere.”