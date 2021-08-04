Watch Billie Eilish’s Intimate Live Performance of ‘Male Fantasy’

Billie Eilish has released a live performance video of her recent song “Male Fantasy,” created in association with Vevo. The clip, directed by Kyle Goldberg and shot on 35mm film, also features Finneas on guitar.

Eilish has teamed up with Vevo for a series of videos from her new album Happier Than Ever. The series launched with “Your Power” and will continue with two more videos.

“All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her,” JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, said. “We got to collaborate with her so closely on these Official Live Performances evident in how much they blend with her aesthetic and the creative sound of this new material. Billie is always so involved in the vision of her music videos, and her detailed input is a huge part of what makes these performances special. It’s been such a pleasure watching her blossom into the superstar that she is today, from her first music videos, to very intimate fan shows, Billie is truly one of a kind. We look forward to more successful future collaborations.”

Last week, Eilish shared a music video for “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her sophomore album, released July 30th. To accompany the release of Happier Than Ever, Eilish will be releasing a Happier Than Ever concert film to Disney+ on September 3rd. It marks the second Eilish documentary of the year, following The World’s a Little Blurry on Apple TV+.