Billie Eilish Wanders Through ‘Male Fantasy’ Music Video

In the newly shared music video for “Male Fantasy,” Billie Eilish is going through the motions all alone. She moves from room to room, in and out of the refrigerator, back and forth from different sides of the bed in somber fashion. Her wandering moves in tandem with the song’s melodic progression, filling out a whole day inside with nothingness and melancholic lingering.

Eilish directed and edited the video for the folky Happier Than Ever cut.

“And it’s all I think about whеn I’m behind the wheel/I worry this is how I’m always gonna feel/ But nothing lasts, I know the deal,” she sings, settling into the uncomfortable realization. “Male Fantasy” builds on the premise of the unrealistic standards set by pornography and the discomfort that lingers around the topic despite its prevalence.

“It was hard to write because we wanted it to be as revealing as possible. It’s difficult to be vulnerable and honest and open about my life right now. I find it much easier to write about my past and how I used to feel and to find a new perspective on something that happened to me, to take myself out of a situation,” Eilish told i-D of the song earlier this year. “I don’t usually write about what I’m going through in the moment because it’s hard to process it. So this was also about saying how I felt. It was hard and satisfying and revealing and exposing and also incredibly cathartic, too.”