×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 2019 ACM Awards: Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile Sing 'Travelin' Light' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish, Major Lazer to Play Diplo’s New Festival

Get ready for the Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Diplo will launch his Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival in July 20 and 21 at Gillette Stadium.

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Diplo will host his two-day festival, Diplo Presents The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival, July 20 and 21 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The brand new festival will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel, Pusha T, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Dillon Francis, among others.

The festival will also include activities like The World’s Largest Bounce House, which extends 10,000 square feet, K1 Speed go karts and paintball.

Fan can opt for festival passes or one of several VIP ticketing options, which include expedited entry through the dedicated VIP entrance and access to the MDBP Fest VIP Lounges. Tickets go on sale Friday April 12 at 10 a.m. EST via Front Gate Tickets. Parking is included in all tickets and the festival is all ages.

Diplo, who is set to play Coachella this month, has released several new songs this year, including an EP called Europa in February. His supergroup LSD, formed of himself, Sia and Labrinth, dropped a track “No New Friends” last month. The group’s self-titled debut album is out April 12.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad