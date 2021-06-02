Billie Eilish Creates Her Own Hype House in ‘Lost Cause’ Video

Billie Eilish has released a new kiss-off single, “Lost Cause,” along with a music video that premiered alongside the song on Wednesday.

The fourth single from her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, “Lost Cause” sees Eilish taking someone down a peg for their apathy. “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/And this ain’t nothing like it once was,” she sings over a jazzy instrumental. “I know you think you’re such an outlaw/But you got no job.” In the video, Eilish and her friends party and hang out in a Los Angeles mansion resembling a TikTok hype house.

Happier Than Ever will be out on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Other album singles that Eilish has released include “My Future,” “Your Power,” and “Therefore I Am.” Happier Than Ever follows her 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish has already announced a world tour for the new record, kicking off February 3rd, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and wrapping with a three-night stand at the Forum in Los Angeles, April 6th through 9th. Prior to her 2022 run, Eilish is set to headline four different festivals this summer: Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Firefly in Delaware, Governors Ball in New York, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin.