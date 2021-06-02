 Billie Eilish Creates Her Own Hype House in 'Lost Cause' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Black Pumas Bring Live Music Back to Austin: Photos
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Creates Her Own Hype House in ‘Lost Cause’ Video

Singer will release her new album Happier Than Ever this July

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billie Eilish has released a new kiss-off single, “Lost Cause,” along with a music video that premiered alongside the song on Wednesday.

The fourth single from her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, “Lost Cause” sees Eilish taking someone down a peg for their apathy. “You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/And this ain’t nothing like it once was,” she sings over a jazzy instrumental. “I know you think you’re such an outlaw/But you got no job.” In the video, Eilish and her friends party and hang out in a Los Angeles mansion resembling a TikTok hype house.

Happier Than Ever will be out on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Other album singles that Eilish has released include “My Future,” “Your Power,” and “Therefore I Am.” Happier Than Ever follows her 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish has already announced a world tour for the new record, kicking off February 3rd, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and wrapping with a three-night stand at the Forum in Los Angeles, April 6th through 9th. Prior to her 2022 run, Eilish is set to headline four different festivals this summer: Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Firefly in Delaware, Governors Ball in New York, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.