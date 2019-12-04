 Billie Eilish to Release Live Album Recorded at Third Man Records - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish to Release Live Album Recorded at Third Man Records

Limited-edition vinyl LP includes acoustic version of “Bad Guy”

In November, Billie Eilish and her brother-producer Finneas O’Connell performed an acoustic set at Jack White’s Third Man Records for a small group of family, friends and fans. Now, that performance is coming to vinyl. An LP of Eilish’s acoustic set will be released to Third Man record stores in Nashville and Detroit this Friday.

Two limited-edition versions of the vinyl LP will be sold: a green vinyl edition available at both Third Man Records locations in Nashville and Detroit, and a select amount of black and blue split-color versions, featuring splatter artwork created by Eilish. The latter will be available at the Nashville storefront exclusively. You can watch Eilish creating the limited-edition splatter copies — and hear part of her acoustic version of “Bad Guy” — in the video above.

This year, following the commercial and critical success of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, 17-year-old Eilish received six nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, including in all four major awards categories (Song, Record, and Album of the Year, and Best New Artist). The awards will take place on January 26th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

