How Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Are Reshaping Music

The latest episode of our weekly podcast Rolling Stone Music Now tackles the two Gen-Z artists dominating music in 2019 so far: Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” complete with a video drawn from the video game Red Dead Redemption 2, is arguably the meme-iest number one hit of all time, with the controversy over Billboard‘s dunderheaded decision to disqualify it from the country charts only adding to the song’s notoriety. Eilish is redefining pop for a generation with her second album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which saw its songs streamed 194 million times in its first week. Charles Holmes, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to explain the artists’ backstories, explore the reasons for their runaway success, put them in historical context and speculate on their futures.

