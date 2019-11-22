Billie Eilish Asks Kids ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ on ‘Kimmel’

Fresh off six Grammy nominations, Billie Eilish guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, where the singer asked a bunch of children the deep question presented by her debut album: “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

“You could pretty much go anywhere. Like the desert, like India, like the West times, or the mummy times, or dinosaur times, or prehistoric times,” one precocious kid tells Eilish.

Some of the children relay the boundless possibilities of dreams; however, things take an uncomfortable turn when a few of the kids tell Eilish, thrust into the role of dream analyst, about their nightmares involving zombies and, in one case, Pennywise the Clown from It.

“He’s on top of your head. He’s sitting on your head and eating candy and he’s feeding a cat, and a dog, and a duck, and a fox, and a person,” one boy tells Eilish. “And he’s drinking a grandmother.”

On a lighter note, Eilish also sat down with Kimmel to discuss her Grammy nominations, her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards and turning 18 years old.