 See Billie Eilish Ask Kids 'When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Morgan Wallen Depicts Soldier's PTSD in Harrowing 'Cover Me Up' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Asks Kids ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ on ‘Kimmel’

Singer also discusses six Grammy nominations and her American Music Awards performance

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fresh off six Grammy nominations, Billie Eilish guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, where the singer asked a bunch of children the deep question presented by her debut album: “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”

“You could pretty much go anywhere. Like the desert, like India, like the West times, or the mummy times, or dinosaur times, or prehistoric times,” one precocious kid tells Eilish.

Some of the children relay the boundless possibilities of dreams; however, things take an uncomfortable turn when a few of the kids tell Eilish, thrust into the role of dream analyst, about their nightmares involving zombies and, in one case, Pennywise the Clown from It.

“He’s on top of your head. He’s sitting on your head and eating candy and he’s feeding a cat, and a dog, and a duck, and a fox, and a person,” one boy tells Eilish. “And he’s drinking a grandmother.”

On a lighter note, Eilish also sat down with Kimmel to discuss her Grammy nominations, her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards and turning 18 years old.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.