Billie Eilish Joins ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack With ‘What Was I Made For?’: ‘Get Ready to Sob’

One of the TBA names on the upcoming Barbie film soundtrack has been revealed! Billie Eilish officially has joined the stacked list of musicians on the film’s album, with her upcoming track “What Was I Made For?” — and she promises it’ll make listeners “sob.”

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram in all-caps, tagging her brother and frequent producer Finneas. “This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Eilish posted a black drawing of Barbie‘s “B” logo, with the song’s title written above it. The song is out July 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

Eilish joins a star-studded group of artists with music featured on the record, which is produced by Mark Ronson. Rolling Stone first announced the lineup of musicians in May, including Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayke, Haim, the Kid Laroi, and Lizzo.

Since the announcement, Dua Lipa released “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have dropped “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress released “Angel,” Karol G dropped “Watati,” and Charli XCX released “Speed Drive.”

"I don't read a lot of scripts, but it was just everything I want in a movie," Ronson told Rolling Stone of working on the soundtrack. "I was like, 'If I don't get this gig, this is gonna be my favorite movie of the year.' "

Rolling Stone also caught up with Margot Robbie about the film’s soundtrack, where she teased Lizzo’s upcoming song “Pink.” “Lizzo’s lyrics are just so funny,” Robbie said. “And add an extra layer of comedy that I thought was quite genius.”

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing and got to be the voice of the audience,” added Robbie.