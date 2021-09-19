Watch Billie Eilish Perform to Packed Arena at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish returned to the stage Saturday at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival, her first arena gig in front of fans since her Where We Do Go? World Tour was abruptly cut short in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck! Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun! Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, ok?” Eilish told fans at the T-Mobile Arena during her performance, encouraging them to bounce around in the crowd. The five-song set featured a pair of Happier Than Ever songs — the title track and “My Future” — along with her debut album’s “Bury a Friend,” “Bad Guy” and “Oxycontin.”

Eilish has another large-scale performance on tap in Las Vegas Sunday night, with the singer scheduled to headline the closing night of the Life Is Beautiful Festival; in the coming weeks, Eilish is also set to headline Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Festival, New York’s Governors Ball and both weekends of the Austin City Limits Festival.

In February 2022, Eilish will embark on a two-month North American tour in support of her latest LP. She recently previewed what fans can expect on that trek with her Disney+ “cinematic concert experience” Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, where she performed her entire new album in order at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. For that gig, Eilish was backed by her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo.