Billie Eilish Holds at Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish holds on to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with Happier Than Ever, the long-awaited followup to her debut, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

Happier Than Ever, due July 30th, leads Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (Number Two) and OneRepublic’s Human (Deluxe) as the album with the most pre-adds on Apple Music from April 30th through May 6th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Gucci Mane makes the biggest debut on this week’s Pre-Add Chart with Ice Daddy. Other big debuts include Beartooh’s Below at Number 17 and Lord Huron’s Long Lost at Number 24.

Apple Music Pre-Adds, April 30th through May 6th