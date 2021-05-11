 Billie Eilish Holds at Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish Holds at Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Happier Than Ever’

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR takes second.

Billie Eilish holds on to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with Happier Than Ever, the long-awaited followup to her debut, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? 

Happier Than Ever, due July 30th, leads Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR (Number Two) and OneRepublic’s Human (Deluxe) as the album with the most pre-adds on Apple Music from April 30th through May 6th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yo have also led.

Gucci Mane makes the biggest debut on this week’s Pre-Add Chart with Ice Daddy. Other big debuts include Beartooh’s Below at Number 17 and Lord Huron’s Long Lost at Number 24.

Apple Music Pre-Adds, April 30th through May 6th

  1. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021)
  2. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021)
  3. OneRepublic, Human (Deluxe) (5/7/2021)
  4. Toosii, Thank You For Believing (4/30/2021)
  5. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (4/30/2021) +3
  6. TWICE , Kura Kura – EP (4/30/2021) +12
  7. Jorja Smith, Be Right Back (5/7/2021) +14
  8. St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (4/30/2021) +2
  9. Quando Rondo, Still Taking Risks (5/14/2021) +4
  10. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (5/7/2021) NEW 
  11. The Black Keys, Delta Kream (4/30/2021) +3
  12. Weezer, Van Weezer (5/7/2021) -1
  13. Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes (5/14/2021) +2
  14. Alan Jackson, Where Have You Gone (5/7/2021) +2
  15. MARINA, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (5/14/2021) +5
  16. Blake Shelton, Body Language (5/12/2021) +7
  17. Beartooth, Below (6/11/2021) NEW
  18. Night Lovell, Just Say You Don’t Care (5/14/2021) NEW
  19. Prince, Welcome 2 America (4/30/2021) NEW
  20. Rise Against, Nowhere Generation (5/21/2021) NEW
  21. Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (4/30/2021) NEW 
  22. Shekhinah, Trouble In Paradise (4/30/2021) NEW
  23. Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant (6/25/2021) NEW
  24. Lord Huron, Long Lost (5/7/2021) NEW
  25. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (7/30/2021) NEW

