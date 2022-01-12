Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West to Headline 2022 Coachella

 Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West to Headline 2002 Coachella - Rolling Stone
Swedish House Mafia, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat also set for fest’s back-to-back April weekends

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West are set to headline this year’s Coachella festival, taking place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Other artists on the lineup include Daniel Caeser, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Baby Keem, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Giveon, Anitta, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, and many more.

Last week, Rolling Stone confirmed Eilish was a headliner, with Styles also confirmed earlier on Wednesday. The previously announced Swedish House Mafia will also perform.

Noticeably absent from the 2022 lineup are a pair of artists that were previously announced as headliners when the 2020 Coachella was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic: Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine, both of whom had their headlining sets bumped to the also-postponed 2021 fest. While Scott’s headlining set was nixed due to the continued aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, it’s unclear why Rage Against the Machine — whose rescheduled 2022 reunion tour was built around the Coachella weekends — is no longer playing the fest. (Frank Ocean, the other 2020 headliner, has pushed his Coachella performance to 2023.)

In October, Coachella reversed its course on Covid-19 vaccination policies, announced it will no longer require full vaccination to attend their respective 2022 events. Festivalgoers may now present either a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their events or provide vaccination proof. The change contradicted the initial full vaccination policy mandate from AEG, owners of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice.

