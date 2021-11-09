Billie Eilish Duets ‘Happier Than Ever’ With the Count on ‘Sesame Street’

Billie Eilish stopped by Sesame Street to perform a new rendition of “Happier Than Ever” with the Count ahead of the show’s 52nd season premiering on Nov. 11. Eilish’s full episode doesn’t air until June 16.

Perched on the front steps of a building, the 19-year-old singer croons: “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever.” The Count joins in a moment later: “Numbers sound so much better.”

Eilish comes up with a plan then: for the pair to count to two. With appearances from Bert, Two-Headed Monster, Elmo, and Big Bird, “Happier Than Ever” takes on the sweetest tone.

Sesame Street Season 52 will air a new episode every Thursday on HBO Max and weekly on PBS Kids next fall. In addition to Eilish, this season’s guest stars include Jon Batiste (Nov. 18), Kacey Musgraves (Dec. 2), Naomi Osaka (Jan. 6), Anderson .Paak (Jan. 13), Dr. Mae Jemison (Jan. 27), Amanda Gorman (Mar. 24), and Keke Palmer (April 21).