Billie Eilish Scores First RS 200 Number One With ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish scores her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart with her long-awaited sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. In its first week, Happier Than Ever saw over 271,000 album-equivalent units — the fourth biggest debut of the year so far. Fourteen of the album’s 16 tracks also reached the RS 100, led by the title track at Number Three.

Prince posthumously reaches a new peak on the RS 200 at Number Two with Welcome 2 America. Last week’s Number One album, the Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love, falls to Number Three, while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour takes fourth, and TK 11 weeks in the top five, a new record for a female artist. Doja Cat’s Planet Her rounds out the top five.

Top Albums The week of July 30, 2021 1 Happier Than Ever Billie Eilish NEW! Album Units 271.5K Album Sales 128.4K Song Sales 14.4K Song Streams 103.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Happier Than Ever Getting Older NDA 2 Welcome 2 America Prince NEW! Album Units 79.8K Album Sales 49.9K Song Sales 2.5K Song Streams 1.9M Record Label Legacy Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Same Page, Different Book Welcome 2 America Hot Summer 3 F*CK LOVE The Kid Laroi Album Units 64.1K Album Sales 183 Song Sales 18.6K Song Streams 81.3M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 54 Top Songs Stay Not Sober Still Chose You 4 Sour Olivia Rodrigo Album Units 63.4K Album Sales 6.5K Song Sales 13.7K Song Streams 73M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor 5 Planet Her Doja Cat Album Units 53.7K Album Sales 424 Song Sales 8.7K Song Streams 67.4M Record Label RCA Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 6 Top Songs Kiss Me More Need To Know Ain't Shit

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

A bevy of new albums debut in the top 50 this week, including The House Is Burning at Number Seven, Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night at Number 14, Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III at Number 20, Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi at Number 23, and NeedtoBreathe’s Into the Mystery at Number 49.

See the full RS 200 here.