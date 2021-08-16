Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Secures Second Week at Number One on RS 200

Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, notched its second straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

The LP moved 77,600 album-equivalent units in its second week, down significantly from the 271,000 it garnered upon its debut, though that was still enough to best Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which bounced back to Number Two. Happier Than Ever second-week showing was driven by 59 million streams, as well as 19,100 album sales; the album is just the third by a female artist to spend more than one week atop the RS200 this year, following Sour and Taylor Swift’s Evermore.

Coming in at Number Three was Nas’ new album, King’s Disease II, which marked a new peak for him on the Top 200 (his previous peak was Number Five with King’s Disease last year). King’s Disease II moved 52,500 album-equivalent units thanks to an impressive 21,500 album sales and 36.5 million song streams.

Two music legends made their RS200 debuts this week as well: The 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass bowed at Number Six with 38,400 album units, while Streisand’s new rarities collection, Release Me 2, landed at Number 10 with 23,700 album units. The All Things Must Pass reissue also earned the distinction of being the highest-selling album of the week, with 21,700 album sales and just 3.5 million song streams.

Elsewhere, country star Chris Young’s new album Famous Friends premiered on the RS200 at Number 15 with 19,800 album units, while the latest BTS compilation, BTS, the Best, landed at Number 26 with 16,200 album units. Further down the chart, Metallica hit a new carer peak on the chart as their self titled album rose to Number 78, while Taylor Swift’s Red jumped 55 places to land at Number 111 after she announced the track list for Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift seemed to give Phoebe Bridgers a boost as well, with the latter’s album Punisher re-entering the RS200 at Number 194 after she was announced as a featured artist on Red (Taylor’s Version).