Billie Eilish Braves a Downpour and Flood to Belt ‘Happier Than Ever’ in New Video

Billie Eilish has shared a music video for “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her sophomore album, which she released today July 30th.

The song features Eilish contemplating the betrayal of someone close to her and how she’s “happier than ever” without them. While the first half is a quiet, introspective track, with Eilish’s voice accompanied just by ukelele, it explodes into a fuzzed-out rock anthem midway through.

The new video opens with Eilish wandering around a glamorous room and singing the song into a telephone. When the song transforms halfway through, however, Eilish opens the door and is met by a rush of water. This leads to a cathartic conclusion as Eilish belts “Happier Than Ever” while dancing on the roof in the middle of a downpour.

To accompany the release of Happier Than Ever, Eilish will be releasing a Happier Than Ever concert film to Disney+ on September 3rd. It marks the second Eilish documentary of the year, following The World’s a Little Blurry on Apple TV+.

Early next year, Eilish will embark on a world tour in support of the album, with North American dates set to start in February 2022. The singer is also set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits, Firefly, Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful festivals.