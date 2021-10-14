Watch Billie Eilish’s Emotive Performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Kimmel’

Billie Eilish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the title track off her new album, “Happier Than Ever.” Appearing on the rooftop of Kimmel’s studio, Eilish gave a pensive, emotional rendition of the song, with a surging climax.

Eilish also sat down with Kimmel to discuss her album, creating the James Bond song for No Time to Die and what’s left on her bucket list. In response to her bucket list suggestions, Kimmel also gave the singer the opportunity to cross off a few items.

The bucket list, created in 2014, included cutting someone’s hair, getting kicked out of a Target, getting a mouse and punching someone. On the show, Kimmel helps Eilish cut an audience’s member’s hair, gives her a mouse and allows her to punch him in the stomach.

To support Happier Than Ever, Eilish has recently returned to the stage following the pandemic year, performing over the past few weeks at iHeartRadio Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, Global Citizen (with Coldplay), and Governors Ball. She was also recently tapped to play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas later this month.