Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ Concert Film: How to Stream the Movie on Disney+ for Free

Billie Eilish makes her Disney debut this weekend with Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new concert film from the singer streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Billed as a “cinematic concert experience,” the new film features Eilish performing every song from her recent album, Happier Than Ever, in sequential order, while backed by artists like her brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez, who’s joined by animator/director Patrick Osborne, the special was filmed at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, and will include animated elements alongside footage of Eilish and the performers.

When Does Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Premiere on Disney+?

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles premieres globally on Disney+ on Friday, September 3rd. Subscribers to Disney+ will be able to watch Happier Than Ever online in both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, for a theater-like, surround sound-like experience.

How to Watch Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Online

If you want to watch Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever online, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription. Don’t have one? Your best bet is to sign-up for the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you unlimited access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for one low price of $13.99/month.

If you just want to sign-up for Disney+ on its own, your monthly price is $7.99/month. Your subscription will get you instant access to stream Happier Than Ever online, or watch the Billie Eilish concert film from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Stream Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Online Free

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial to stream Happier Than Ever online free, but there are a few ways to get a free Disney+ subscription right now, so you can watch Happier Than Ever for free.

Verizon Unlimited customers can get six months of Disney+ for free, as part of Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal. The offer is valid for both new and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans. See if your plan qualifies here.

Another way to get Disney+ for free online is through Amazon. Right now, Amazon is offering six months of Disney+ free streaming when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. The six-month deal is open to new Amazon Music subscribers; If you’re already subscribed to Music Unlimited, which starts at $7.99 a month with your Amazon Prime membership, Amazon will throw in three months of Disney+ free with your current plan.

Grab one of those free deals to stream Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever online free.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Runtime, Songs, Spoilers

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles has a runtime of one hour and five minutes, and is rated TV-14. You can find the Billie Eilish movie on Disney+ under the “Concert Films” and “Music” categories. The Eilish music film is not to be confused with her recent documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which premiered in February on Apple TV.

The Disney+ original will feature intimate performances of every song from Eilish’s album of the same name, which came out in July. The concert film will feature Eilish performing each song in sequential order from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. As mentioned earlier, the special will also include animated elements, “taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” per a release.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Eilish says, in a statement. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

“We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film,” adds Rodriguez, the director of Happier Than Ever, who is also known for directing films like Sin City, Alita Battle Angel, and From Dusk Til Dawn. “The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+. Watch a scene from the concert film featuring Eilish’s song “Oxytocin,” below.