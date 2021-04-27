Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has announced that her new album, Happier Than Ever, will arrive July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The superstar announced the follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? adding that a new single will be released on Thursday, April 29th. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” Eilish wrote. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”

Eilish also shared the album cover, which boasts a Fifties-era feel as she clutches herself in tears. Her hair is blonde, a new look she showcased in photos last month. The 16-song tracklist includes “Therefore I Am,” which Eilish dropped last fall. Happier Than Ever is available for preorder here.

Eilish teased a snippet of what’s ostensibly the album’s title track yesterday in an Instagram video. There was also a scene in R.J. Cutler’s documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, in which Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas work on the song together.

Last month, Eilish won Record of the Year at the Grammys for “Everything I Wanted,” which she performed that evening on top of a sunken car. It was her second consecutive year winning the award, after she won in 2020 with “Bad Guy.”

Happier Than Ever Tracklist

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy