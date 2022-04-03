 Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins, Performs at Grammys - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Viva Las Vegas: Silk Sonic Bring the Casino to the Grammys With '777'
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins With a Rain-Soaked Rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’

Eilish was one of the most nominated artists at this year’s show, racking up seven nominations

By
Jon Blistein
&
Angie Martoccio
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish honored Taylor Hawkins during her performance of “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The superstar and her brother-producer Finneas tore through the title track to her recent album, replicating the video with a flooded hotel room as rain poured down on the siblings. 

Eilish was one of the most nominated artists at this year’s show, racking up seven nominations, including looks for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for Happier Than Ever and its title track.

Eilish arrived at the Grammys fresh off her Best Original Song win at the Oscars for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die” (Eilish and her brother Finneas also performed the song at the ceremony). Last year, “No Time to Die” picked up the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media as well.

Eilish’s busy awards show season comes as she prepares to wrap up the North American leg of her global arena tour with a run of three shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, on April 6, 8, and 9. After that, Eilish will headline Coachella before taking her tour to Europe in June and July, followed by shows in Australia and New Zealand in September. 

In This Article: 2022 Grammys, Billie Eilish, Grammy Awards, grammys

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.