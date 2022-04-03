Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins With a Rain-Soaked Rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish honored Taylor Hawkins during her performance of “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The superstar and her brother-producer Finneas tore through the title track to her recent album, replicating the video with a flooded hotel room as rain poured down on the siblings.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish stuns with a performance of her title track from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever" at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xrST5k9qN0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) April 4, 2022

Eilish was one of the most nominated artists at this year’s show, racking up seven nominations, including looks for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year for Happier Than Ever and its title track.

Eilish arrived at the Grammys fresh off her Best Original Song win at the Oscars for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die” (Eilish and her brother Finneas also performed the song at the ceremony). Last year, “No Time to Die” picked up the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media as well.

Eilish’s busy awards show season comes as she prepares to wrap up the North American leg of her global arena tour with a run of three shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, on April 6, 8, and 9. After that, Eilish will headline Coachella before taking her tour to Europe in June and July, followed by shows in Australia and New Zealand in September.