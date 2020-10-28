Billie Eilish, Halsey, Foo Fighters Align With Planned Parenthood Voting Campaign

Billie Eilish, Halsey, Foo Fighters, Haim, Katy Perry, Andre 3000, Kacey Musgraves, Nine Inch Nails, and Beck are among the hundreds of artists to align with Planned Parenthood’s We Need Every Voice get-out-the-vote campaign.

On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood published a full-page ad in six swing-state newspapers — including Detroit Free Press, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, and Austin American Statesman — that was signed by hundreds of musical artists like the Beastie Boys, the Breeders, the Chicks, St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Bright Eyes, Margo Price, Weezer, and dozens more.

“United, our voices can change the direction of this country. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects,” the ad states. “After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in the midst of a pandemic, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk. The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies. We need your voice.”

The ad continued: “This election, more than any other, will determine our health, rights and our future. Now, we decide. We need every voice. Vote, because your body is your own.”

Michael Stipe, My Morning Jacket, Finneas, G-Eazy, Tenacious D, Sia, Spoon, Tegan and Sara, Jenny Lewis, Fleet Foxes, the Postal Service, and Lindsey Buckingham also lent their support to the campaign.

“Everything is on the line with this election. Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government — that’s why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in-person in states with early voting,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement.

“As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people’s healthcare access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for We Need Every Voice to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights, and our freedoms.”