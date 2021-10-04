 Billie Eilish Announced as Glastonbury Headliner - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mayor Q: Far-Right Candidate Caught Scrubbing QAnon Ties From Website
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Announced as Glastonbury Headliner After Slamming Texas Abortion Laws at ACL

Eilish will be youngest musician to hold that coveted spot

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest headling performer ever at England’s Glastonbury Festival, according to an Instagram post from the fest Monday.

“We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022 to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner,” the post reads. “This will be her first U.K. festival headline performance.”

Next year marks the return of the festival, which was canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The news comes days after Eilish used her Austin City Limits set as an opportunity to slam Texas’ highly controversial abortion laws. Standing in front of a background reading “Bans Off Our Bodies” the 19-year-old said: “I’m sick and tired of old men. Shut the fuck up about our bodies.”

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she adds. “But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”

Eilish dropped her latest record, Happier Than Ever, in August.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, direct, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.