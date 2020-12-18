Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters Join iHeartRadio Alter Ego 2021 Lineup

iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the fourth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego live event, to be held virtually on January 28, 2021.

Hosted by radio host Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show, Alter Ego 2021 will be headlined by Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters. Other featured performers include Beck, the Black Keys, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, Coldplay, the Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, and Weezer.

“(Pending a Covid test) I’ll be happy to roll up my sleeves (sport a mask, a face shield, and anything else to obscure my face) and help kick off 2021 proper, with a unique Alter Ago production that will serve as warm-up for the impending return to normalcy,” Woody said in a statement.

Lisa Worden, ALT 98.7 program director and iHeartMedia Vice President of Rock and Alternative, added, “Back again for a fourth year, the 2021 iHeartRadio Alter Ego fest is bringing the best in Alternative Rock directly to your home. Fans will get treated to performances from the past three years of Alter Ego that haven’t been seen or heard since that night. Plus, Billie and the Foos play new sets and tell some awesome stories.”

The event will livestream exclusively for free on LiveXLive.com (NASDAQ: LIVX) and on the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It will also broadcast live across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations on January 28th at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.