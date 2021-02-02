 Billie Eilish Crafts Debut Album in New Documentary Trailer - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music Music News

Billie Eilish, Finneas Come Up With ‘Invisalign Intro’ in New ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ Trailer

Documentary set to arrive on theaters, Apple TV+ February 26th

Jon Blistein

Billie Eilish has released a new trailer for her upcoming documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry. The film was directed by R.J. Cutler and will arrive in select theaters and on Apple TV+ February 26th.

The trailer opens with some great footage of Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas ostensibly coming up with the instantly memorable opening lines to her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: “I have taken out my Invisalign, and this is the album.” It goes on to feature an array of footage of Eilish and Finneas working together, then goes on to examine why Eilish’s music connects with her fans and the responsibility she feels towards them.

“I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something,” she says. “And I have the same problems. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art, instead of just living with it?’”

Eilish recently linked up with Rosalía for a new song for, “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which was featured in a special episode of HBO’s Euphoria. Eilish is also prepping a new self-titled book with hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, that will arrive May 11th. Capping it all off, Eilish is up for four Grammys this year, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Everything I Wanted,” plus Best Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

