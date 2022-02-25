Hear the Song Billie Eilish and Finneas Wrote for Animated Boy Band 4*TOWN

*NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction… move over! There’s a new boy band in town. On Friday, Disney and Pixar released “Nobody Like U,” the Billie Eilish and Finneas-penned single for the animated boyband 4*TOWN from the Pixar film Turning Red.

“I’ve never met nobody like you/Had friends and I’ve had buddies, it’s true,” sing the fictional boy band. “But they don’t turn my tummy the way you do/I’ve never met nobody like you.”

Finneas is responsible for bringing the vocals behind band member Jesse, who comprises the group with Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Aaron T. (Topher Ngo), Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva), and Aaron Z. (Josh Levi). The music of 4*Town is completely the creation of Eilish and Finneas, as they wrote two other songs performed by the group: “1 True Love and “U Know What’s Up,” which are yet to be released. Ludwig Göransson is behind the film’s original score.

Meet Pixar’s first-ever boy band in Turning Red… #4Town, with three all-new songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS. The five harmonious voices of #4Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS. pic.twitter.com/7HBaTl2GjO — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2021

The animated film stars Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee, an eager, exuberant, and endlessly busy 13-year-old whose life is upended when she’s suddenly saddled with the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. While Mei is first frustrated by what her mom Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh) describes as a “little quirk [that] runs in our family,” she soon learns how to control the beast within and even put it to good use when necessary (like whipping dodge balls at bullies in gym class).