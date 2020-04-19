Billie Eilish, Finneas Cover Bobby Hebb’s ‘Sunny’ for ‘Together at Home’ Concert

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas covered Bobby Hebb’s Sixties hit “Sunny” during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The eight-hour concert helped raise $127 million to help the World Health Organization’s efforts to fight the pandemic around the globe.

Eilish prefaced the song with a short message about choosing a song that makes her feel good for her performance. With Finneas at the piano, Eilish gave a subdued but soulful rendition of the track. After wrapping, Eilish added an additional note of gratitude for the healthcare workers helping fight the pandemic.

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”), Kacey Musgraves, the Rolling Stones (“You Can’t Always Get You Want“), Taylor Swift (“Soon You’ll Get Better“), Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow“), Lizzo (“A Change Is Gonna Come“), Lady Gaga (“Smile“), Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder (“River Cross“), Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said of the special, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”