See Billie Eilish and Finneas Perform Acoustic Live Version of ‘Your Power’

Singer’s new album Happier Than Ever arrives July 30th

Billie Eilish and Finneas shared an acoustic live rendition of her Happier Than Ever single “Your Power” Sunday.

Like the version the duo played virtually in the desert for The Late Show, this powerful “official live” performance — filmed in one shot, with the camera dollying back and forth down a long curtained hallway — features Eilish and Finneas accompanied only by an acoustic guitar.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for our recent cover story about the impact of “Your Power,” about a relationship between a young girl and an older man, Eilish said, “I feel like people actually really, really listened to the lyrics. I was scared for it to come out because it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written. I felt the world didn’t deserve it.”

Happier Than Ever arrives July 30th. Six months later, Eilish will embark on her world tour in support of the album, with North American dates set to start in February 2022. The singer is also set to headline this year’s Austin City Limits, Firefly, Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful festivals.

