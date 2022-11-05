Billie Eilish Urges Fans to Vote: ‘Our Rights, Our Freedoms, and Our Futures Are on the Line’

Just days before a crucial Election Day, Billie Eilish strongly encouraged her fans to vote and broke down what’s at stake in the midterm elections in a video the singer posted Saturday.

“I want to explain why I am voting this year and how important I think it is you for vote to,” Eilish said. “Our rights, our freedoms, and our futures are on the line, and if we don’t show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions.”

The singer added, “They also wanna take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights, and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change… It scares me.”

Since the onset of her career, Eilish has long urged her fanbase to both register to vote and show up on Election Day, with the singer aligning with numerous organizations and campaigns (HeadCount, Planned Parenthood, Global Citizen’s Just Vote and iHeartMedia’s Why I’m Voting, to name a handful) over the past few years.

“I really couldn’t want to be involved in politics less; I’d rather be doing literally anything else than talking about this,” Eilish said this past summer, “There just comes a certain point where you can’t ignore it and you can’t be silent. Especially having the platform that I have, I don’t want to waste that. So I think it’s really important that we all talk and speak up, even if we’d rather die.”

Eilish added on Saturday, “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before Nov. 8. Please promise me you’ll make a plan to vote. Let’s show them what our power looks like.”