Cardi B Broke Met Gala Rules So Her Daughter Could FaceTime Billie Eilish

Cardi B couldn’t bring her daughter Kulture to the Met Gala, so she brought the Met Gala to her instead. Sharing a glimpse into the hyper-exclusive event, which has a no-photos policy, the rapper shared a carousel of images from the evening on Instagram — including a screenshot of a cheesing Kulture on FaceTime with Billie Eilish.

Cardi B also snapped photos with Viola Davis, Halle Bailey, Bad Bunny, and Doja Cat. On her own Instagram Story, Eilish shared a classic bathroom mirror selfie with Bailey, Maya Hawke, and Elle Fanning. And even these all arrived in addition to Lil Nas X’s real-time selfie updates during the event itself. He really put in the work, posing with Ke Huy Quon, Kim Kardashian, Eilish, Conan Grey, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Cara Delevingne, Bad Bunny, Paris Hilton, Pete Davidson, and more.

When you’re Cardi B, or Lil Nas X, or Billie Eilish, you get a little more leeway in breaking the rules. What is Anna Wintour going to do? Not invite them back? Not likely.

Met Gala spectators who tuned in to see how celebrities interpreted the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme were as enthralled by Lil Nas X’s jewel-encrusted interpretation of the late designer’s cat Choupette as they were with Cardi B’s three separate outfit changes.

The rapper began the night in a pink vintage corset dress by Miss Sohee, complete with 27,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls leading into a silk chiffon train. And that was just to leave the hotel. When she arrived at the actual Met Gala carpet, Cardi B stunned in a Chanel-inspired black ballgown from Chen Peng that incorporated Lagerfeld’s classic camellia flowers. She switched into a third look for the party itself, opting for a Richard Quinn dress inspired by Lagerfeld’s time at Chanel with a little Marge Simpson in the mix, too.