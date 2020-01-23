 Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish Drives Into the Ocean in ‘Everything I Wanted’ Video

Ahead of Grammys performance, the superstar drops self-directed clip

Angie Martoccio

In the new video for “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas take a scenic California drive — straight into the ocean.

Directed by Eilish, the clip features the siblings and collaborators coasting down a highway with Eilish at the wheel singing against an ethereal bass line: “It might’ve been a nightmare/To anyone who might care.” The duo drive through the beach and into open water, with Eilish singing as the car submerges in darkness: “If I knew it all then would I do it again?/Would I do it again?”

“My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we’ll be there for each other through everything,” Eilish said in a statement. “This is the second video I’ve directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end.”

On Sunday, the 18-year-old pop star will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She received nominations in six categories: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?  for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, “Bad Guy” for Record and Song of the Year as well as Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist. She’s also set to perform the title song for the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” making her the youngest artist in history to do so.

