Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Everything I Wanted’ on a Sunken Car at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to perform “Everything I Wanted.”

The superstar performed the single standing on top of a car with a headdress of jewels. She released it as a single in 2019 as a tribute to her brother, Finneas, who joined her onstage to play keyboard.

Eilish was a Grammy favorite in 2020, sweeping the top categories, including Best New Artist and Album of the year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? This year, she’s nominated for four awards, including both song and record of the year for “Everything I Wanted.” She also scored a look for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” in the Song Written for Visual Media category. The film — after several pandemic-related delays — is currently set to come to theaters in October.

AppleTV’s new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, dropped in February, charting Eilish’s meteoric rise — from the final weeks of recording her massive debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go to the 2020 Grammys. The film sees Eilish grow from an insecure teen to a mega-star.

“I’ve been surprised people like my music,” Eilish told Billie Joe Armstrong in Rolling Stone‘s 2019 Musicians on Musicians issue. “Because there’s such a world of liking nothing, music that’s not really doing anything. … And I really, honestly did not think anyone would care. That’s why this whole ride has been so weird.”