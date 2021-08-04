Billie Eilish Gets Animated for Disney+ Special Teaser Trailer

Billie Eilish becomes your moody Disney princess briefly in a new teaser for her upcoming Disney+ concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from her new album and is set to premiere on September 3rd.

Eilish’s Disney+ debut was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Sin City) and Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne (Pearl, Feast). In the film, Eilish and her band, which includes producer and brother Finneas, will perform every song from Happier Than Ever in sequential order from the Hollywood Bowl. As it unfolds, animated elements will pay tribute to Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles. Alongside Eilish and Finneas, the performance will feature the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by music & artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Eilish released her sophomore album on July 30th. The LP tackles themes of heartbreak, abuse, and fame. In speaking with Rolling Stone for the July issue, Eilish explained that none of the tracks are “happy” and revealed that she had one wish for the listeners of her new music: “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it and I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”