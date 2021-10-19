Billie Eilish Urges Climate Change Solutions in ‘Dear Earth’ Trailer

Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK and Lil Dicky are at the heart of a new trailer for Dear Earth, an upcoming YouTube Originals special set to premiere on Saturday.

“It is our responsibility to deal with climate change,” Eilish says in the trailer. Rosé of BLACKPINK adds, “Our generation has to come together. We must work towards saving the Earth.”

Dear Earth is “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change. Sprinkled with musical performances, Dear Earth will also contain well-known climate activists, creators, and celebs who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.”

The special will feature appearances from President Barack Obama, Desmond Tutu, Anitta, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith, Lil Dicky + GaTa, Marsai Martin, The Muppets, Tinashe, and SpongeBob SquarePants, along with several YouTube creators. The special kicks off a month of new shows, ideas, and actions focused on healing the planet.

Eilish recently performed as part of Global Citizen Live, a festival spanning six continents and one of the main outreach events and initiatives for Global Citizen, an organization founded in 2008 with a goal of ending extreme poverty in the world by the year 2030. The singer and her brother Finneas appeared as surprise guests during Coldplay’s set, joining the band for “Fix You.”